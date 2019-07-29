NORFOLK, Va. — Condolences are pouring in as people learn about the loss of a prominent figure at Norfolk State University.

Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr. served as president of NSU for over two decades. While the university has not yet made an official announcement on Dr. Wilson's passing, his grandson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, tweeted, "Going to miss you Grandpa."

Dr. Tommy Bogger served as an associate professor under Dr. Wilson for over 20 years.

"He had a background in athletics and he was a very, very successful coach at Jackson State University," said Bogger. "By nature, he was very competitive. He was able to put that to work for Norfolk State University. He wanted NSU to be in the very forefront."

Bogger added, "He was always receptive to new ideas. Things that would promote the university and provide a better environment for students."

NSU's President Javaune Adams-Gaston made the following statement:

Dear Members of the Norfolk State University Community,

The Spartan family mourns the loss of one of its stalwart champions. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of former Norfolk State University President, Dr. Harrison Benjamin Wilson, who led our fine institution from 1975-1997. Dr. Wilson died on July 28 surrounded by his family.

Dr. Wilson’s legacy is embedded in Norfolk State University. He had a transformational impact on the lives of countless individuals. He embodied the spirit and history of this great institution, and we are grateful for his many contributions. He will be deeply missed by all of us.

Please join me and my husband, Dmitri, in sending our deepest sympathies to Dr. Lucy Wilson and the entire Wilson family, along with our lasting thanks for his dedication to Norfolk State University.

A memorial service for Dr. Wilson will be held on the University’s campus in the near future.

Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former Norfolk State University President Dr. Harrison Benjamin Wilson Jr.

“I join the entire Spartan community in mourning the loss of Dr. Harrison B. Wilson. For more than two decades, his leadership brought tremendous achievement to Norfolk State University and charted a new course for the institution, both in academics and in athletics. As we reflect on his extraordinary life, legacy, and good will, my thoughts are with his wife, Dr. Lucy Wilson, his family, and the students, educators, and many others who loved him and learned from him.”

Congressman Bobby Scott also issued the following statement:

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Harrison B. Wilson. He was a renowned basketball coach, educator, and long-time president of Norfolk State University. His tenure at NSU was marked by significant growth and his passion for excellence helped increase the university’s stature as a premier institution of higher education in Virginia. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dr. Lucy Wilson, his children, grandchildren, and the countless students positively impacted by his life and work."

Dr. Wilson served as president at NSU from 1975 to 1997. He was 94 years old.

