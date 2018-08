NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Goff Street Friday has been found!

We're told 4-year-old Tymir Lane was last seen in the 800 block of Goff Street Friday but was found minutes later police put out a tweet about his disappearance.

Update - Tymir has been found safe! Thanks to all who helped bring this young man home. #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/eznb6UccL1 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 11, 2018

© 2018 WVEC