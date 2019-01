NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Norfolk police have found Susan Ann Mujsce safe.

Have you seen 47-year-old Susan Ann Mujsce?

Norfolk police are looking for Mujsce who was last seen on December 20, 2018.

Mujsce is about 5'8" tall, she weighs about 160 pounds, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Mujsce, please call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.