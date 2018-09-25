NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — You don't have to go to Paris or New York to see a fashion show.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is hosting a Fashion Funds the Cure event at MacArthur Center on Saturday, September 29 at 2 p.m.

The show will feature three segments. The first will be general fall fashions, the second segment will feature children who are in treatment or cancer survivors, and the third is the Dream Walk. The Dream Walk pairs children with a professional in the field they would like to enter when they grow up.

"The most important thing is just as a community that we come together and give each one of these children a standing ovation so that they know that we're supporting them to try to achieve their dreams. Be healthy, grow up, and achieve their dreams when they get older," said Kelly McGraw of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Karen Husselbee, the Marketing Director at MacArthur Center said there will also be a silent auction where attendees can bid on items like a $1,000 necklace by John Hardy from Fink's Jewelers, a Michael Kors wallet, and a Pandora bracelet among others.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"Our goal is to help find less toxic and more therapeutic treatments for kids," said McGraw. "Ninety-five percent of children who survive their cancer go on to have medical issues as adults because they're treated with drugs that were intended for adults, not for kids."

Tickets are still available for the event. You can buy a ticket by clicking here.

© 2018 WVEC