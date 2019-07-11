NORFOLK, Va. — Four children are being treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital after a fire started in an apartment's kitchen, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

Crews arrived after 12:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 26th Street.

Firefighters said the fire started in the apartment due to unattended cooking.

Five people were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Four of the victims were children under the age of three.

One dog died due to smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

