NORFOLK, Va. — Four people are dead after a car crash into a tree and caught fire at Norfolk International Airport early Saturday morning.

Police received the call around 1 a.m.

Police said in its investigation that the car was driving in the 2200 block of Norview Avenue and heading toward the departures area of the airport, when it went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Earlier police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Later, police updated the fatality number to four people.

Police are still trying to identify the victims.

