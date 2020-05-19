Four Ocean View beaches under swimming advisories

Beaches at Ocean View Park, Sarah Constant, 10th View and 13th View were all found to have high enterococci bacteria levels.

NORFOLK, Va. — Four swimming advisories were issued for four different beaches at Ocean View on Tuesday.

Enterococci bacteria levels were found to have exceeded state water quality standards at Ocean View Park, Sarah Constant, 10th View and 13th View beaches.

Signs were posted to alert the public and health officials will take them down once bacteria levels have decreased to meet state standards.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

These bacteria don't usually cause illness, but scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.