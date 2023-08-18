A spokesperson from Sentara has confirmed that three men and a woman walked into Norfolk General with gunshot wounds. Three of the four are in serious condition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people are in the hospital after being shot in Norfolk.

A spokesperson from Sentara has confirmed that three men and a woman walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

This was around 2:30 am when they started entering the hospital. They did not enter altogether.

Three of the victims have serious injuries and one is in good condition according to the hospital.