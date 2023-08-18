NORFOLK, Va. — Four people are in the hospital after being shot in Norfolk.
A spokesperson from Sentara has confirmed that three men and a woman walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds.
This was around 2:30 am when they started entering the hospital. They did not enter altogether.
Three of the victims have serious injuries and one is in good condition according to the hospital.
We've reached out for more information from law enforcement and will update this story as information becomes available.