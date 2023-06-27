Free football youth camp and STEAM day coming to NSU

The event allows kids ages 6 to 17 to combine education, sports and personal growth. There are only 200 spots available

NORFOLK, Va. — The REECH Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Norfolk native and retired NFL player, Don Carey, is announcing their upcoming annual STEAM Day and Youth Football Camp.

The STEAM Day and Youth Football Camp will be held on July 22 at Norfolk State University. The event allows kids ages 6 to 17 to combine education, sports, and personal growth.

"This event aims to inspire young minds, foster a passion for learning, and empower participants to pursue their dreams in both STEM and the arts," said a REECH Foundation spokesperson.

There will be a wide range of activities for different age groups including, interactive STEAM workshops, football drills, and team-building exercises.

The event will be led by experienced coaches, educators, and industry professionals.