Free ice cream every Wednesday in August at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. — There's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day. The only thing that'd make it better would be if the ice cream is free!
Well, the Big Wisky Porch at Nauticus made this summer dream a reality. It's the new outdoor restaurant that overlooks the Elizabeth River and has become a popular downtown spot for lunch, drinks, or dinner.
Each Wednesday in August, the Big Wisky Porch will serve up a free scoop of hand-dipped ice cream to every child who visits Nauticus.
The scoop will be provided with proof of admission on August 12, 19, and 26. The ice cream offer is valid from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids 15 and younger.