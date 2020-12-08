Free ice cream every Wednesday in August at Nauticus

Each Wednesday in August, the Big Wisky Porch will serve up a free scoop of hand-dipped ice cream to every child who visits Nauticus.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day. The only thing that'd make it better would be if the ice cream is free!

Well, the Big Wisky Porch at Nauticus made this summer dream a reality. It's the new outdoor restaurant that overlooks the Elizabeth River and has become a popular downtown spot for lunch, drinks, or dinner.

Each Wednesday in August, the Big Wisky Porch will serve up a free scoop of hand-dipped ice cream to every child who visits Nauticus.