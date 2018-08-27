NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Kindergarten students and rising sixth graders have to have up-to-date immunizations in order to start the school year. The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering free shots in order to help families get immunizations. Those include Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis) boosters for students heading into sixth grade.

Back-to-school immunization clinics are offered at two locations on these days and at these times:

Norfolk Public Health Clinic at Southampton

830 Southampton Avenue

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Norfolk Department of Public Health Multi-Service Clinic at Little Creek

207 East Little Creek Road

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be special back-to-school immunization clinics at the location on East Little Creek Road on August 29 and September 5.

Parents will need to bring a valid photo ID, your child’s immunization record, and your insurance card. The vaccination is free, but if you have insurance, your provider will be billed for the administrative fee.

For more information on back-to-school immunizations, you can call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2889.

