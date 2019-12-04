NORFOLK, Va. — It's an idea that has been years in the making—bring a French bakery to Norfolk.

"The idea came from three years ago, when we were French Guiana, I said I want to change my life so I decided to make a bakery," said Yvan Devulder, the owner of La Brioche in the Neon District.

Devulder said Norfolk was the perfect place to make his dream come true. He says people are welcoming, the city is business friendly and the weather is great.

"It's a good spot," he added.

The authentic French bakery is a first for the city.

You can enjoy everything from traditional croissants to savory and sweet pastries and of course famous french bread.

"I think they will discover a lot of different bread, and with quality," said Devulder.

