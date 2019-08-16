NORFOLK, Va. — "It's very hard to find kind of a retro feeling place with the oldies music in the background, to the décor, to the coke signs, to the coca-cola décor, we just feel like it kind of reminds a lot of people of their past," said Mike Basham, manager of Little Dog Diner in Ghent.

The diner used to be known as the "Donut Dinette." A staple in the neighborhood for decades. Little Dog Diner opened in 2015 and has been serving the public ever since.

Traditional breakfast and lunch items are served daily with a twist. Some of their more popular items include, "The Waydown South" and the "Redneck Express."

The redneck express is a split biscuit with two sausage patties, hashbrowns, gravy, eggs and cheese.

"The Waydown South" is an eggs benedict with a biscuit underneath. Two fried greens tomatoes, avocado, bacon and hollandaise sauce.

Another great draw to this place is that it is dog-friendly. Dogs are welcome on the patio. The restaurant has what they call a "Fido Wall" where you can see pictures of past dogs that have dined at the diner with their owners. A watering station outside is also available.

Little Dog Diner is open weekdays and weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.