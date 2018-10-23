NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Comfort food, as defined by the dictionary is food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking.

For Stephanie Linton, comfort food has always been fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and collard greens.

Linton cooks up her favorites every day at the Senses Vegan Comfort Food in Norfolk every day, but with a twist her customers don't expect.

“First question they ask is 'is this all vegan,' and they can’t believe the amount of options we have that are all vegan,” said Linton.

Yes, all vegan. Meaning no meat, no dairy, no eggs.

“The secret is a lot of love and a lot of seasoning … you have to prepare it just like you would prepare any other meal,” explained Linton.

For 13News Now anchor Kristina Robinson, Linton served up her signature vegan Philly cheese steak.

“My texture to the vegan Philly is very similar to the texture of the regular Philly, a lot of meat eaters love it,” said Linton.

The creation process is the same — throw the ingredients on the stove, and then assemble.

“I wanted to show everyone that you can enjoy comfort food and it can be vegan as well," said Linton.

