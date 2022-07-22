FRIDAY FLAVOR: Vessel Craft Coffee

They moved to a new neighborhood, but the flavors are still the same - maybe even better!

NORFOLK, Va. — Vessel Craft Coffee has a new home on Olney Road in Norfolk. The coffee was once served in Selden Market, but recently shifted to a more permanent location.

The coffee is carefully roasted and brewed. Owner Sarah Cowherd says her love for craft coffee started when traveling worldwide.

She then got serious and started studying.

"I spent a lot of time in San Francisco, I spent some time up in DC, so really gained a lot of inspiration from people who have been doing specialty coffee and craft coffee for a long time," she explained.

So, she took her knowledge and created Vessel Craft Coffee.

"We roast all of our coffee in-house here," Cowherd smiled with pride. They work to make sure the roast is authentic to the bean.

"We don't roast our coffee based on a light roast, a medium roast, or a dark roast. We roast it based on where it comes from, so you get all of those great natural flavors of the coffee," she said.

At Vessel Craft Coffee, they care about the flavors, but they care about the people behind the flavors even more.

"We buy coffee from farms around the world that pay fair wages, that practice sustainable farming methods, and that provide humane working conditions for the farmers that work on the farms," Cowherd nodded as she looked over at her wholesale bag of beans.

At this newest location, there are new additions outside of coffee.

"We now have a kitchen, so chef Eric is amazing," she started.

Eric is now making coffee house classics for any customers.

"He's provided a little twist to everything, so it's a really excellent menu that pairs beautifully with all of our coffees," Cowherd said.

And if you're vegan, they have sandwiches for you too!

Vessel Craft Coffee's overall goal is to continue bringing good coffee, food and an excellent atmosphere to the 757.

"I wanted to really build an infrastructure that was going to work for both our wholesale business and also works for our day-to-day coffee bar and food sales, too," Cowherd said.