Friends and family of a local police officer held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for his medical bills.

Seth Amos, a Norfolk Police Department officer, was stricken with a life-threatening mystery illness recently.

Amos went to the emergency room five times in 10 days — and was admitted to the hospital Sept. 4 unable to breathe.

Doctors did numerous tests on Amos, but have been unable to find a diagnosis.

Amos has since been in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Saturday, his friends and family gathered at Tap It Local in Norfolk for a fundraiser to help Amos's family with any medical bills and loss of wages.

Click here to visit his Go Fund Me page.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC