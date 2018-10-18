NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Family and friends gathered Friday for the funeral of a man who was hit by a car on October 18. Lorenzo Orlando Davenport died in the hospital one week later on October 25.

Police said 26-year-old Davenport ran into traffic and a Honda Accord hit him at West 27th Street and Hampton Boulevard. The driver of the car stayed there. Davenport's injuries were considered serious. At one point his condition seemed to improve.

Davenport's online obituary said he was known as "Renzo" and that he graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk. Davenport had been attending training school for the U.S. Coast Guard. He was supposed to graduate in February.

The funeral on Friday was at Providence United Methodist Church of Christ in Chesapeake. Davenport is survived by many relatives including his parents, four brothers, and three sisters.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Police Department said the case will be turned over to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

