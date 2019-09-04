NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to five life sentences plus an additional 50 years in prison for his involvement in a violent crime spree.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Nathaniel Tyree Mitchell, or "Savage," was involved in the spree that included four murders, multiple attempted murders, robbery, attempted robbery and firearms offenses. The spree stemmed from his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsters, a street gang affiliated with the United Bloods Nation.

Mitchell was convicted of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), four counts of murder in violation of the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering Act (VICAR), six counts of VICAR attempted murder, five counts of VICAR assault with a dangerous weapon and a number of firearms offenses related to those shootings.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, Operation Billy Club and Project Safe Neighborhoods.