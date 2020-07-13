Garbage in truck catches fire near World Trade Center in Norfolk

Fire Department officials said after the garbage in a waste collection truck caught fire around noon, the truck driver dumped the trash onto West Main Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A garbage truck fire blocked traffic in front of the World Trade Center in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Damon Langley said nobody was injured in the incident, and no buildings caught on fire.

After the garbage in a waste collection truck caught fire around noon, the truck driver dumped the trash onto West Main Street, to prevent the vehicle from catching fire.

Norfolk Fire teams worked to extinguish the garbage, and did so before it could spread.