Norfolk's Gateway Academy open for enrollment; helps people affected by COVID-19 be workforce-ready

The city's annual enrollment in the CARES program now includes those impacted COVID 19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "When funding becomes available, we jumped on it."

CARES project case manager Rhashida Bess credits the COVID-19 grant with being able to open up the city of Norfolk's Fall 2020 Gateway Academy to a new set of people.

The desire to serve more came long before that funding, however.

"We're always looking to serve people that need the help, but can't get it through the regular program," says Bess, referring to criteria previously limiting participation to those who came through the justice system.

Now, with the additional funding, the Gateway enrollment is open to those directly impacted by COVID 19.

If you live in Norfolk, and you've been furloughed, terminated or had working wages impacted by coronavirus, you could be eligible for the wide range of resources the program offers.

A 4-6 week course with job skill training and workshops is followed by access to specialized courses at local community colleges.

For Bess, however, it's the human connection that matters most.