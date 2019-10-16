NORFOLK, Va. — The end of October is right around the corner!

The MacArthur Center is hosting a spooktacular event for residents and their pets. A free professional photoshoot in the mall of pets in costumes.

Guests are welcome to dress themselves and their pets for the event on October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Registration begins at 5:30 PM in Center Court. All guests must check-in and sign a waiver before getting in line. The MacArthur Center has asked for dogs and cats only.

RELATED: Trick-or-treating safely this Halloween

RELATED: Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness