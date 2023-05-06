Ghent Pride to celebrate Norfolk's LGBTQ+ community with 'Party at the Palace Shops'

The event will be a fun evening with music, entertainment, beer, wine, signature cocktails and tasty food.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Ghent Pride "Party at the Palace Shops" is bringing a celebration of Norfolk's LGBTQ+ community on June 20.

According to organizers, the event will be a fun evening with music, entertainment, beer, wine, signature cocktails and tasty food from restaurants in the area. There will also be "love locks" to purchase, a silent art auction and more.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward Hampton Roads Pride, LGBT Life Center, Stonewall Sports, TR Dance, Hope House, PFLAG and the Ghent Business Foundation.