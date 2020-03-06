Giant floating dry dock leaves Norfolk for maintenance

The "Titan" -- owned by BAE Systems -- is heading to Baltimore for scheduled maintenance.

NORFOLK, Va. — A huge floating dry dock moved out of Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

The "Titan" -- owned by BAE Systems -- is heading to Baltimore for scheduled maintenance.

It's the first time the Titan has left the port in nearly 30 years.

The dry dock was towed by two ocean-going tug boats down the Elizabeth River, with two additional tugs in escort.

The work performed on Titan at the Baltimore shipyard will extend its service life for another 20 to 25 years.