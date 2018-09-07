NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- When 8-year-old Gussie Bridges and her family were at Norfolk International Airport recently, it seems a tiny family member wandered off. Gussie's favorite stuffed animal, Cookie Dough, was missing, lost forever, maybe. Gussie's mom wasn't ready to give up.

Kelly Bridges contacted the airport, hoping someone there would be able to track down the little dog. With a bit of work, police found him. That was after Cookie Dough set off to explore the airport. You see, when he and his family reunited, he had a book with him: The Adventures of Cookie Dough at the Norfolk Airport.

The book, which airport police helped Cookie Dough put together for Gussie and her family, is filled with pictures of his time at the airport. He hung out with fire trucks, checked out arrivals and departures, visited ticketing, and drove a tug (the small vehicle used to help push back airplanes from gates before they take off). Oh, he also got to be an honorary policeman for the day, with a junior officer badge sticker included with his book. Cookie Dough "wrote" on one page: "I'm having so much fun....but I still miss you so much!"

Gussie and her family certainly missed him. Her mother told 13News Now Gussie and Cookie Dough had been together since the 8-year-old and Gussie's dad freed him from a claw machine at Chicho's in Virginia Beach. Kelly Bridges wrote: "That's part of why he was so special to her. That's one of her and his special things to try and do. I was realllly hoping he wasn't lost because it's not like I could go on Amazon and get another one. LOL"

Welcome home, Cookie Dough!

