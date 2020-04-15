GIVE LOCAL 757: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is still dedicated to ending hunger during COVID-19. Donate now to help them get meals to people in need.

NORFOLK, Va. — While the coronavirus has had a major impact on the operations of many charitable organizations, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore remains committed to eliminating hunger in our area.

The nonprofit provides nutritious canned, boxed, fresh, frozen and prepared food to those in need in its local community.

Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO of the Foodbank, said her team has been busy getting emergency meals to more than 14,000 households during the pandemic.

”At a time like this, it is important for our organization to continue serving the community and really work toward eliminating hunger in very thoughtful and strategic ways," Jones Nichols said.

She said it's been quite a process for the foodbank's team.

"We had to not only get food into our organization and back out into the community, but we also had to pack boxes, go out to the sites, and distribute emergency food,” Jones Nichols said.

The foodbank has programs in place for people facing significant financial hardship or challenges accessing food. It’s now offering drive-thru food distribution at several YMCA locations once a week.

“The need is growing each and every day, and every week,” said Jones Nichols. ”We send more food to each one of our locations each week for distributions. And even with the increased food that we send, we still run out.”

The foodbank is asking the community to volunteer and donate to help keep food on the tables of people in need.

“Previously, the cost of providing a meal was about forty cents. Now, it's three dollars and fifty cents,” says Jones Nichols. “So, every dollar donated to the Foodbank will allow us to purchase the food that we know our families need at this critical moment in time.”

The foodbank has been a part of the community for nearly 40 years. Dr. Jones Nichols said during COVID-19, the nonprofit has been doing all it can to ensure at-risk populations continue to have access to nourishing food.

“We will be here during the crisis, after the crisis,” Jones Nichols said, “because we know that every individual, at the end of the day, should have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

For more information about the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, visit its website or check out the foodbank's Facebook page.