This Norfolk clinic provides affordable dental care in underserved communities

The clinic provides affordable oral care to uninsured and underserved residents in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — A local volunteer clinic is giving its patients more than one reason to smile.

"When you have a good smile, a healthy smile, that radiates. And you pass it forward," said Amanda Wright, executive director of Park Place Dental Clinic in Norfolk.

"We provide extractions, fillings, cleanings, exams, x-rays, all for $25 per appointment," Wright said. "We also do partials and dentures. Our partials are $100 each, and dentures are $200 per arch."

Dental work is performed by students who are overseen by a volunteer licensed dentist.

"We utilize VCU dental students who are in the fourth year of their program. We use ODU hygiene students, as well," Wright said.

In addition to oral care, the clinic works to share dental education in the community.

"Your oral care is vital for your entire body," Wright said. "It leads to everything. Blood pressure issues, diabetes, it all relates to... it all stems from oral health."

Wright said staff emphasizes the importance of routine and preventative care, not just treating pain.

"We do go out to elementary schools and teach children how to brush and floss," Wright said. "We go to local health fairs... We hand out little tooth fairy pillows. Whatever we can do to educate the community about oral health. You've got to start when they're little!"

Give Local 757 has been a vital resource to the clinic, Wright said, helping to cover equipment costs and keep appointment fees low.

"Yes, we have volunteer dentists. Yes, we have the VCU and the ODU students," Wright said. "But we still have to buy things. The supplies that we need for the fillings. We have to buy the supplies that we need to make the dentures, to do the relines. To pay the small staff that we have."

Wright said she is grateful for her staff and volunteers who love what they do and build trusting relationships with patients.

"We are very much a team. We are very much a family," Wright said. "We try to make it a fun environment."

"Professional patient care comes first. Even our patients, though, have fun," Wright said. "They enjoy coming here, and it makes them want to come back."

Click here for more information about eligibility and appointments. You can also call 757-683-2692.

The clinic is accepting more volunteer dentistry professionals. Click here to sign up. You can also follow the clinic on Facebook.