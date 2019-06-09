VIRGINIA, USA — goPuff, a digital convenience retailer, is offering free delivery to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Norfolk, Virginia area.

The offer is available now through Friday, Sept. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As supplies dwindle in local stores, goPuff is waiving delivery fees for customers who need household essentials due to Hurricane Dorian.

From snacks such as ice cream, candy, and beverages to household essentials ranging from cleaning products, diapers, and even pet goods, the unique delivery company is working to ensure consumers in need can get the essentials they need.

Norfolk Zip Codes Delivery is available:

23502

23504

23507

23508

23509

23510

23513

23517

23529

The company is committed to helping the communities it serves. By waiving the delivery fee for those in its markets affected by the hurricane, goPuff aims to help customers safely obtain essentials like water, food, cleaning supplies in more.

