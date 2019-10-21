NORFOLK, Virginia — If the meter maids stopped by your car while you were parked at Old Dominion University, no worries. Instead of paying the fine, the school is encouraging you to do something else.

You can pay your parking citation by donating peanut butter to the school's IGNITE Food Pantry to help reduce student food security.

It's a part of the "Peanut Butter for Parking" campaign.

During Homecoming Week, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25, Transportation and Parking Services will accept peanut butter donations to pay for eligible parking citations.

Why peanut butter, you ask? Well, peanut butter is the most highly requested food item at food banks. It has a long shelf life and is a nutritious form of protein.

There are rules, though.

If you received a $20 citation, you need to donate a jar of peanut butter that's at least 16 ounces. If the fine is $80, you need to donate at least 40 ounces of peanut butter.

Only one citation can be waived with a donation. All other outstanding citations must be paid at the time of donation.

Immobilized vehicles are ineligible for this program.

You can learn more about the program here, including where to donate.

