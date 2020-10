The work will widen the four-lane sections of the Interstate 64 HRBT corridor in Norfolk and Hampton. It will create new twin tunnels.

NORFOLK, Va. — The ground will be broken on the Hampton Roads Bridge-

Tunnel expansion project Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a groundbreaking ceremony where the work will take place.

The work will widen the four-lane sections of the Interstate 64 HRBT corridor in Norfolk and Hampton. It will create new twin tunnels.

The expansion should be completed by November 2025.