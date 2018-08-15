NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam will be at Eastern Virginia Medical School Wednesday to talk about battling the opioid crisis in Virginia.

It's part of a series of "Grand Rounds" lectures the governor is giving to Virginia to Virginia medical students on the epidemic.

In 2017, Virginia saw more than 1,200 opioid overdose deaths.

According to the governor's office, Grand Rounds are a traditional patient-centered education method in medical schools, which often consist of presentations on specific medical problems and a discussion of treatments aimed at increasing clinician knowledge and supplementing on-the-job training.

Northam's lecture on Wednesday will focus on health care and criminal justice reform.

In addition to his event at EVMS, Northam will also hold Grand Rounds lectures at Virginia Commonwealth University on August 20, and another lecture on September 5 at Liberty University.

