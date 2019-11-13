NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam paid a visit to the Mermaid City on Wednesday.

Northam gave keynote remarks at the Virginia Conference on World Trade, where he announced the Commonwealth's first comprehensive international trade strategic plan. It lays out an aggressive goal to expand Virginia's international trade output by 50 percent over the next 15 years.

Afterward, Northam went to Old Dominion University, where he is expected to make an announcement about education.

RELATED: Gov. Northam announces plan to boost tech talent pipeline in Virginia

RELATED: Policy changes ahead in Virginia after Democrats gain control in Commonwealth