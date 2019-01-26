NORFOLK, Va. — Although a deal has been reached to temporarily reopen the government, those affected aren’t out of the woods yet.

Experts say it could take weeks or even months for them to recover.

Many organizations lending furloughed employees a helping hand said they still plan to continue, despite an end to the shutdown.

Kimberlee Mack-Hammond, an event coordinator with the American Legion Auxiliary in Norfolk, said they still plan to hold a spaghetti dinner next Friday for furloughed workers and their families who have been impacted by the shutdown.

“We talked about this when we were planning, we said, ‘If he [Trump] ends the shutdown, what are we gonna do?” said Mack-Hammond. “We’re still going forward because the help is still needed."

She and the veterans with whom she works alongside said they felt a responsibility to make sure those affected will be able to get through this tough time.

“I’m angry, I’m bothered,” said Mack-Hammond, as she fought back tears, thinking about what furloughed workers have been dealing with the past month.

“Our fears are that he’s going to wake up next week and say, ‘Okay, we said three weeks, but maybe not. Maybe today we're gonna shut down again,” said Mack-Hammond.

Peter Shaw, a Professor of Business Management and Administration at Tidewater Community College said the effects of the shutdown will be long-term.

“These people have been suffering for over a month now, in some cases, people are in serious financial trouble," said Shaw.

If the reopening of the government goes as planned, furloughed federal employees are expected to receive back pay sometime next week.

But not every worker affected by the shutdown will have that option.

“We have not heard from the private sector if they’re committed to give backpay to their people or subcontractors,” Shaw said. “That is the wild card here, we don't know if they'll ever recover from that and that can cause problems for the private sector.”

As more uncertainty looms ahead of those who have felt the impact, a community stands by, ready to help.

For us, it just means we have to buckle down and work harder,” said Mack-Hammond.

“Not only is that what our organization does, but that's what God requires us to do.”

The American Legion Auxiliary will host a free spaghetti dinner in support of those affected by the government shutdown next Friday, Feb. 1st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 923 Glenrock Rd.

For more information and to register your family contact:

Kim M. Hammond at (757) 737-8406 or Lenora Bell at (757) 515-4391.

In addition, the American Legion Auxiliary in Norfolk is currently accepting donations for members of the Coast Guard who have been affected.

