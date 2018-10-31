NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam, along with state transportation leaders announced a multi-million dollar initiative to turn transit green.

The focus will be on changing public buses from diesel to electric. Transportation leaders claim the electric vehicles cost more but will cost less to operate in the long run. Leader estimates an about 12 percent decrease.

The Commonwealth secured the $93 million in funds after a settlement from Volkswagen, which surrounded allegations of illegal environmental emissions.

Governor Northam stressed the need for a cleaner environment as sea level rise and climate change become harsher threats.

"We obviously want everybody to have access to transportation, but we really want to move toward clean energy, renewable energy, so this is a big step in that direction," Northam said.

State leaders plan to use other funds for uses such as electric charging stations.

Riders could start seeing the wheels roll on implementing the new buses by late next year.

© 2018 WVEC