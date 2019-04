NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury heard the case against a Norfolk man accused of killing his young daughter on Wednesday.

Kasiam Tinsley was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, child neglect, malicious wounding, child abuse, and child cruelty.

Doctors said his 9-month-old daughter died of blunt-force head trauma last November. Tinsley claimed a shoe box fell on the girl while she was in her crib.

A trial date for Tinsley has not been set.

