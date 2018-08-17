NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Greenies Beach Bar & Grille — a local bar favorite — will be closing its doors forever Sept. 5, according to its Facebook Page.

The Ocean View bar posted that its doors will close after last call.

Greenies and the Ocean View Diner were purchased by the city of Norfolk in March for $2.35 million.

The city plans to create open space and beach access for the public.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC