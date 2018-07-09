NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — From ride sharing to food delivery, there are at least 5.8 million apps you can download on your smartphone, according to Statista.com.

Now, there is an app for lawn mowing that people in Norfolk can get in the app store.

GreenPal is an app its founder nicknamed the “Uber version” of landscaping. The app is now available in Norfolk.

Here’s how it works, you can request a specific date and time for your lawn to be mowed.

Lawn care professionals give you a bid for your business. You choose the one you want.

Then once the work is done, the vendor takes a picture of the fresh cut grass and gets paid through the app.

Lawn professionals, like Alex Abreu of Green House Lawnmowers, are pre-screened before companies get added to GreenPal.

Abreu said he’s already had one job since being added to the app.

“You can reach someone that you can’t get a card to or someone that’s actually looking. It’s much easier for them to get on the app,” said Abreu.

The Nashville-based app is in 38 other markets.

Norfolk is joining the list of Hampton Roads cities including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Hampton.

13News Now hit the streets to see what people thought of the app in Norfolk.

Norfolk resident Rick Shaw said it’s a neat idea, even though he doesn’t own a lawn.

“Yeah. Go do it if it’s easier for people, I think that’s great,” said Shaw.

Homeowner, Michael Burnett said he has a lawn that needed mowing and he might use GreenPal next time.

“It’s something that we postponed for a while because we didn’t know who to call,” said Burnett.

“So, an app sounds like it’s a great thing to have.”

© 2018 WVEC