NORFOLK, Va. — This week, crews in Norfolk will begin work on the multi-million dollar River Tower expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony takes place this Wednesday for the new building. It will have nearly 150 new apartments overlooking downtown Norfolk and the Elizabeth River.

The $200 million project will take about two years to complete, with the first apartments expected to be available in 2021.

