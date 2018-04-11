NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A local group responded to a call to action after an anti-Semitic voter incident that happened in Norfolk Friday.

Two men approached a woman's Norfolk home, then they told her not to vote for Congressional candidate Elaine Luria — using anti-Semitic language to describe her.

Democrat Luria is running against 2nd Congressional District incumbent Scott Taylor, a Republican.

Indivisible757 decided to show “up in the face of hate” and canvass for Luria and Sen. Tim Kaine on Sunday.

Volunteer Kimberly Tucker put together the event and said it was in reaction to Friday’s incident.

“We’re not going to stand down when it comes to hate. We’re here and we’re going to fight for our community,” Tucker said.

“We’re going to knock on doors, and we’re going to get the vote out.”

Volunteer Pooja Iyer originally planned to canvass in Virginia Beach where she lives, but decided to come to Norfolk after she saw the group’s event on social media.

Volunteer Tanya Bhasin said it’s encouraging to see the group come together to offset Friday’s incident.

“We’re a diverse family, diverse group of folks — we want a proudly diverse community, city, and nation — and we’re going to work hard to make sure that happens,” Bhasin said.

“Right now the divisive rhetoric, and the racist and misogynistic rhetoric has to stop, and we’re going to make sure that that happens.”

Bhasin, who is also a Norfolk Public Schools board member, said the incidents are becoming too commonplace, and that people in top political offices are inciting that hatred.

“That bad behavior is being rewarded and so more people are feeling emboldened to use the same rhetoric openly in the community and toward our neighbors,” she said.

“We’re here to say that’s not OK.”

13News Now reached out to Rep. Taylor on Saturday about the incident and he provided this statement:

Antisemitism and hate have zero place in a civil society. The alleged behavior we were made aware of is appalling and I condemn it in the strongest possible way.

Sue Perna, drove from Carrollton to volunteer in Norfolk with Indivisible757.

Her reason is personal.

“Unfortunately we’ve all seen this happening to our friends. My friend's synagogue was defiled and it was vandalized. It broke his heart, it broke my heart,” Perna said.

“I can’t believe that I wake up every morning and the first thing on my mind is happy thoughts and then I remember ‘oh yeah, our country is under siege.’”

But the overall message the group wants to get out is that voter intimidation by anyone will not work.

