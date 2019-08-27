NORFOLK, Va. — Beer and animals, what's not to love?

Growl Fest is returning to the Virginia Zoo on September 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. The after-hours, family-friendly festival will be serving up beer from 11 Virginia breweries.

Attendees can taste local craft beers, food truck fare, and exclusive after-hours access to the Zoo. Plus, the animals will on exhibit until 7:30 pm.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads will be hosting a children’s play area with games, an obstacle course, and other fun activities.

Most participating breweries will offer discounts on growler fills with the 2019 Growl Fest growler through October. Six food vendors include Cast Iron Catering, Vicki Vail’s, Hangry’s, Chesapeake Concessions, N’awlins Xscape, and the Virginia Zoo.

General admission tickets are $25 and include the commemorative 32-ounce glass growler and beer or tasting tickets. Other special-priced tickets for youth ages and designated drivers will also be available. Children under 2 are free.

Ticket prices increase $10 the day of the event.

Last year the event raised more than $25,000, with the profits split between the Rotary clubs and the Virginia Zoo. Money raised from events like Growl Fest benefit the Zoo’s educational programming, events, improvements, and upgrades.

The Norfolk Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Norfolk support a variety of Hampton Roads nonprofits. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Click here to learn more about the event.

The event is sponsored by MMC Benefits, Dollar Bank and Crenshaw, Martin and Ware, PLC, in partnership with the Norfolk Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Norfolk.

More Zoo News: