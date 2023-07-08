'Throw away the keys' | Gun activist wants man accused of killing his son to get a life sentence

Ali Muhammad died on June 29 after his father said he was on his way to work.

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of shooting and killing the son of a well-known anti-gun violence activist faced a judge in Norfolk on Monday.

28-year-old Jalen Garces faces two charges for the death of 33-year-old Ali Muhammad. Norfolk Police investigators believe Garces shot Muhammad on 1st Bay Street on June 29 as the victim left to go to work.

The victim's father, Bilal Muhammad, said he was on the phone with his son when Ali was killed.

"I heard the gunshot on the phone, the bang, and the last words that came out of my son's mouth were, 'Will you please get that gun out of my face.'" he recalled.

Bilal is a known community activist who has spent decades fighting against gun violence in the Hampton Roads community. He said he wants Garces to be made an example of, and for him to receive a life sentence.

"Throw away the keys, put him in the ground, and let him live in the ground," said Bilal. "I want him to retire in prison."

Garces has an extensive criminal history that dates back almost a decade, including six felonies. There are also two charges pending against Garces in Virginia Beach Court for a DUI and refusal-court date.

Bilal said this case represents everything he has fought against and urged for the community's continued support.

"It's going to be a long ride, but if we stick together, justice will prevail," said Bilal.