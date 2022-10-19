TSA: Man tries to bring gun on plane at Norfolk International Airport

According to TSA, the 9mm gun wasn't loaded. It all happened just three days after a another man was also caught with a gun.

NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers and Norfolk International Airport stopped a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto a flight Wednesday.

According to TSA, the 9mm gun wasn't loaded. It all happened just three days after a Texas man was also caught with a gun.

On Wednesday, TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

After finding the gun, TSA alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons violation.