NORFOLK, Va. — Gunfire was reported in Norfolk's Calvert Square neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At least 16 evidence markers were laid out during the police investigation of the scene on Bagnall Road, just off of Tidewater Drive.

Emergency dispatchers say they got the call just before 2 this morning. They couldn't tell us much in terms of victims.