NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said the man's injury is not considered life-threatening. He told police the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police are still investigating the incident.