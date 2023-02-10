CHKD's Hague Pharmacy closes its doors

The pharmacy had been located on the first floor of the children's hospital's main building. Its lease was terminated on February 8.

NORFOLK, Va. — CHKD's Hague Pharmacy is now permanently closed.

The pharmacy had been located on the first floor of the children's hospital's main building. CHKD said its lease was terminated on February 8.

A statement on the pharmacy's website thanked its staff and customers over the years. If you had gotten your prescriptions at the Hague, the pharmacy said you should call your provider's office.

In a statement to 13News Now, CHKD said that the Hague Pharmacy was closed because it "had not fulfilled its lease and service obligations to CHKD and its patients for many months."

CHKD posted on its website a list of nearby pharmacies, including the nearest specialty and compounding pharmacies.