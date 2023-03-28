'Hamilton' coming to Norfolk's Chrysler Hall

Cast member and Hampton native Tyler Fauntleroy will visit the 13News Now studio Tuesday to discuss the play's opening night.

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved story of America told using a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway is coming to Norfolk.

"Hamilton" will be performed at Chrysler Hall from March 28 to April 9. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton in a musical theatre setting.

Cast member and Hampton native Tyler Fauntleroy will visit the 13News Now studio Tuesday to discuss the play's opening night.

Fauntleroy plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.