Hampton man stopped at Norfolk International Airport with loaded gun

The man had the .45-caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at an airport security checkpoint. He is facing weapons charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Hampton man from bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane at Norfolk International Airport on Sunday.

A release from TSA said the man had the .45-caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at an airport security checkpoint.

TSA alerted Norfolk Airport Authorty Police and they confiscated the weapon. The man was arrested and faces weapons charges.

The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.