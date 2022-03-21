x
Norfolk

Hampton Roads Black Caucus hosts gun buyback event in Norfolk

In total, they collected more than 30 guns and a large amount of ammo.

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend across Hampton Roads, four people died and ten people were injured in shootings, as levels of gun violence continue to rise. 

On Granby Street, two people were killed and three others were injured early Saturday morning. One of the victims was Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian Pilot. 

Credit: 13News Now
This map shows the number of reported injuries and deaths over the weekend from shootings across Hampton Roads.

Later that morning, the Hampton Roads Black Caucus held their planned gun buyback event at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk. 

In total, they collected more than 30 guns and a large amount of ammunition. 

Credit: HRBC
Some of the guns that were surrendered in exchange for gift cards on Saturday.

The Hampton Roads Black Caucus collected 33 firearms during a gun buyback in December in Virginia Beach. 

A representative for the caucus, Joel Jones, said they're planning to host a third buyback this summer. It will likely be in Portsmouth.

While some research indicates that gun buyback programs are not effective at reducing levels of gun crime in communities, Jones believes that these events give people the opportunity to safely get rid of firearms. 

