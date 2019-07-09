NORFOLK, Va. — Hurricane Dorian has come and gone leaving residents in Norfolk's Ocean View community with the clean-up.

Twin sisters, Priscilla Irwin and Pat Wood have lived here, their entire lives.

"The storm hasn’t been bad here at all. We just have a few limbs down and leaves raked up. The water was great, it didn’t come up near the house at all," Wood said.

Irwin added: “We’ve got neighbors out already cleaning up their yards so it’s really a great neighborhood.”

Residents used leaf blower, saws, and rakes to handle branches and leaves spread out across the area.

Norfolk city crews were on hand to help residents with some of the bigger branches. Teams used bulldozers and trucks to clear a massive tree branch that fell on a power line.

“When you have oak trees that are a few hundred years old, you have a tendency to have a lot of leaves and crap – or stuff!” Resident Monty Eldridge said with a laugh.

“We’re just out here, cleaning up the mess now.”

But many people said this mess isn’t as bad as it has been in years past.

One resident had pictures of the damage caused to the neighborhood by Hurricane Isabel.

And Wood and Irwin said, compared to some places in the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach, they got lucky.

“Both of us have places in Hatteras and Salvo," Wood said. "And I’m afraid it’s going to be a bad time.”

