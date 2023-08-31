Dairy Queen is selling pup cups in Hampton Roads to raise money for local animal shelters

Most Dairy Queens in the Hampton Roads area will be participating in the annual animal wellness fundraiser. All funds from the pup cups will be donated.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dairy Queen is selling a special doggy ice cream treat for a good cause in the month of September.

Most Dairy Queens in the Hampton Roads area will be participating in this event. It's their annual fundraising event where they sell a kid-sized portion of vanilla ice cream topped with a mini Milk-Bone dog treat on top for $1.39 all month long.

All sales will be going to the Peninsula SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, and the Chesapeake Humane Society.

The fundraiser started in 2020 and has raised over $20,000 for animal welfare organizations in Hampton Roads. They hope to sell at least 6,000 pup cups this year at all their locations.

Dairy Queen is also hosting outreach events for the shelters with adoptable dogs on September 9:

11:30 a.m. - Great Bridge location with the Chesapeake Humane Society

2:00 p.m. - Landstown location with the Virginia Beach SPCA

3:00 p.m. - Oceanview location with the Norfolk SPCA

They encourage people to consider their dog's personal dietary restrictions.