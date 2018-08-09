NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Navy ships in the Hampton Roads area have been commanded to set Sortie Condition Alpha in preparation for Hurricane Florence and will begin to sortie on Monday.

Sortie Condition Alpha means the that "sortie commences to avoid heavy weather," according to a Navy news release.

Additionally, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic ordered all Navy installations in the Hampton Roads area to set Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness Three (III), meaning sustained destructive winds of greater than 50 knots associated with a tropical system are expected within 48 hours.

SEE ALSO | Naval Station Norfolk: Do not leave your car on base for Florence

The Navy sent out a tweet that ships will be making final preparations this weekend in anticipation of getting underway Monday ahead of Florence.

.@USFleetForces orders all #USNavy ships in Hampton Roads area to set Sortie Condition Charlie, making final preparations this weekend in anticipation of getting underway Monday ahead of #Florence that may become major hurricane - https://t.co/IiugL3TekS #NavyReadiness pic.twitter.com/cq6X12SfH6 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 8, 2018

On Monday morning, Florence strengthened to a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall later this week along the Carolina coastline.

No evacuation orders have been issued for personnel at this time, the Navy said.

The Navy said all personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account at https://navyfamily.navy.mil, as well as review hurricane checklists and evacuation plans in the event an evacuation is necessary. Service members are encouraged to discuss evacuation and reporting requirements with their chain of command and family members.

